Here's a list of K-12 school closings for Thursday, March 25, due to the threat of severe weather:

  • Alcorn County School District - Closed, learning virtually
  • Baldwyn School District - Closed
  • Booneville School District - Closed
  • Chickasaw County School District - Closed, distance learning
  • Houston School District - Closed, distance learning
  • Itawamba County School District - Closed, learning virtually
  • Lafayette County School District - Closed, learning virtually
  • Marshall County School District - Closed, learning virtually
  • Pontotoc City School District - Closed, learning virtually
  • Pontotoc County School District - Closed, learning virtually
  • Prentiss County School District - Closed, learning virtually
  • Tishomingo County School District - Closed, learning virtually

