Here's a list of K-12 school closings for Thursday, March 25, due to the threat of severe weather:
- Alcorn County School District - Closed, learning virtually
- Baldwyn School District - Closed
- Booneville School District - Closed
- Chickasaw County School District - Closed, distance learning
- Houston School District - Closed, distance learning
- Itawamba County School District - Closed, learning virtually
- Lafayette County School District - Closed, learning virtually
- Marshall County School District - Closed, learning virtually
- Pontotoc City School District - Closed, learning virtually
- Pontotoc County School District - Closed, learning virtually
- Prentiss County School District - Closed, learning virtually
- Tishomingo County School District - Closed, learning virtually