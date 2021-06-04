Editor’s Note: The Human Impact is an ongoing series about marginalized people in our communities and the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 upon them.
WEST POINT • When Torrey Williams started his career in emergency management, he knew he wanted to help people; COVID-19 proved to be his guide to that goal.
Williams, a West Point native, has been the West Point/Clay County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) director since 2018. In his role, he assists the city and county with preparing, mitigation and recovery from manmade and natural disasters. He’s been a responder with the volunteer fire department since high school, started his career as a E-911 dispatcher in Clay County, and worked for Oktibbeha County’s E-911 service and EMA from 2007 to 2018, in addition to being an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) for Baptist Memorial Health Care in 2015.
When an EMA director position became available in his hometown in 2018, he put in an application.
“Being able to bring the knowledge from the other careers to (my) hometown and then helping people around here just comes second nature because I like to help people,” Williams said. “If I can help people and do what I can, especially in this capacity, then that’s what I try to do.”
When COVID-19 hit, people looked towards the emergency management office for help. It was challenging because items were flying off the shelves as people rushed to buy personal protective equipment and other supplies.
The EMA office was responsible for coordinating pandemic responses on multiple fronts. On the responders’ side, that included ensuring they had the proper protective equipment. With 911 calls, an emergency usually starts with the initial call. Respondents ask screening questions and relay that information to responders so they know if they need to wear a regular mask versus a N-95 or if they need gowns. When respondents would exhaust supplies, Williams’ office would order more goggles, masks, gowns, disinfectant – whatever was needed.
Part of Williams’ job is finding hard-to-find items. In Clay County, disinfectant was one of the first to run out, with other necessary protective equipment either sparse or hard to obtain. He also worked to procure testing supplies, gowns, surgical masks and gloves the local nursing homes and health care facilities needed. Often, he put in requests with vendors, or requested supplies from the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) or National Guard.
Clay County had a pandemic plan. But with COVID-19 being a novel virus, they had to be able to quickly adapt those plans to meet unpredictable needs.
In those early months, that meant planning for unknowns: trying to be sure of where to get resources, what the pandemic would be like down the line, how long it would last, and the cost to human life. That became reality when Williams hosted a press conference for the first COVID-19 death last April. Since then, 54 total deaths in Clay County have been reported as of June 1, according to MSDH.
Williams described West Point as a retirement community. According to 2019 American Survey estimates from the Census Bureau, West Point has a population of 19,640, with 17.9% of total population, or 3,507 people, 65 years old or older.
Knowing there was a vulnerable population, Williams had to anticipate the different community needs, such as helping funeral homes anticipate any fatal outcomes and increased death.
“It was a struggle,” Williams said. “Trying to offer technical assistance to some of those places, if not to all of those places,” he said. “Of course, nobody really knew or knows what’s going on. So trying to anticipate what their needs are to try to fill those gaps on what what was either lacking or what we saw was going to be needed.”
To expediate their response to any spikes in coronavirus cases, Clay County health care facilities formed a coalition to report local numbers that officials could then use when determining mask mandates and other safety measures.
That transformed the response, Williams said: instead of being on standby and preparing for the possibility of deaths, they were able to help prevent some outbreaks. In comparison to other areas, Williams said Clay County fared well. Citizens responded to masking and sanitizing, and businesses made sure to do what they could.
“We did have a lot of deaths. One is too many, of course, but a lot of people, I saw, were masking, washing their hands, using hand sanitizer,” Williams said. “I believe people trying to do the right thing by using those different measures contributed to our low numbers.”
COVID-19 even affected disaster response. Prior to the pandemic, Williams could do a damage assessment at homes; during, he had to shift to performing assessments without the homeowners present and then speak with them by the phone later.
“Trying to do that with a thousand people in a county that may need help or need assistance, it gets rather busy,” he said. “That extends the time on a lot of things that have to happen, and by that happening, everything else behind that slows down.
As the agency he oversees moves from response to recovery, Williams said it’s important to ensure the community continues faring well. His office helped sign people up with testing and support vaccination efforts. On April 29, Access Family Health Services and Northside Christian Church hosted a free COVID-19 vaccination event, which the EMA office supported. The event had a very good turnout, Williams said.
As EMA director, Williams has tried to speak with the vaccine wary about the importance of getting vaccinated, especially for older and vulnerable populations. One of his initial concerns was how to get people – especially older people – to vaccination sites.
While there was a site in neighboring Oktibbeha County, he also wanted to help local people get the vaccine without having to travel outside the county.
“I’m hoping that this thing gets better,” Williams said. “It appears that it’s getting better, but we don’t need to get complacent and let it come back on us, because it’s still out there.”
For emergency managers like Williams, the past year has been a nonstop response.
“I would like to go on vacation,” Williams said with a laugh. “A lot of emergency managers have not been on a true vacation in over a year. A lot of us have not been outside the county in over a year on something (non) business-related.”
Now that vaccinations are available and numbers going down, Williams is hoping other responders and he can take what he calls mental health days to unwind and take care of themselves.
“COVID doesn’t really allow us time to decompress because there’s something else going on,” he said. “If it’s not COVID, it’s a disaster. If it’s not a disaster, it’s something going on in the county, like a fuel spill, or a missing person or something like that, so you really don’t have that time to unwind and get your thoughts together.”