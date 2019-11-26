WEST POINT – Clay County coroner Alvin Carter identified the victim of a Monday evening shooting.
The shooting occurred at 37 Lowe Street. The victim is Jamel Banks, 40.
Police were dispatched Nov. 25 at 5:35 p.m. to a call of shots fired on Lowe Street, in northeast West Point. Officers arriving on the scene found one man dead, possibly from gunshots. Local officials called in the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation Monday night for assistance.
Carter said he pronounced Banks dead at the scene at 6 p.m. According to Carter, the victim died from apparent multiple gunshot wounds. The body has been sent to the state medical examiner’s office in Pearl for an autopsy.
Carter said his office may have provisional results by the beginning of next week due to the holidays.
“It’s still being investigated by the West Point Police Department, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations, and the Clay County Coroner’s Office,” Carter said.
At this time, that is all the information Carter said he is able to release in order to not interfere with the integrity of the case.
Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call the Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151. A reward is provided for any information leading to an arrest.