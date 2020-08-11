WEST POINT • A West Point man with an extensive criminal history is back behind bars at the Clay County Jail.
West Point police arrested Demarcus Darnell White, 23, of West Point, Aug. 10 and charged him with burglary of a vehicle and possession of a firearm by a felon. The gun was stolen from the car but it was not recovered when White was arrested.
At the time of his arrest, White was free on bond for six vehicle burglaries and simple assault on a police officer. Some of those charges happened September 2019 in the Church Hill Elementary School parking lot.
During his initial appearance Tuesday in West Point Municipal Court, the judge revoked the previous bond and ordered him held without bond on the new charges.
He was booked into the Clay County Jail around 7 a.m. Monday.