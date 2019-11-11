WEST POINT - A Clay County man is facing multiple felony charges after allegedly firing shots at a residence Sunday morning.
West Point Police were called out to the area of Lone Oak Circle and Lone Oak Park on the west side of town just before 8 a.m. Nov. 10 for after someone shot into an occupied dwelling. Officers determined it was an isolated incident and no one was injured in the incident.
Police officers along Clay County deputy sheriffs arrested a suspect a short time later. Dontae Kevon Gunn, 19, was booked into the Clay County Jail and charged with four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated domestic violence and shooting into a dwelling. Bond was set at $900,000.