WEST POINT - A Clay County man has been charged with murder for the early Thanksgiving morning shooting of his sister's boyfriend.
"This is another situation where it's evident that guns and alcohol don't mix," said West Point Police Department detective Ramirez Ivy.
West Point police were dispatched to the Windale Apartments at 1:23 a.m. Nov. 26 for a disturbance. The female caller said her brother had been shot and the shooter had already left the scene.
Officers responding to the complex on the north end of town, just east of the North Mississippi Medical Center-West Point, found one man who had been fatally shot. Clay County Coroner Alvin Carter Jr. was called to the scene and pronounced James Willie Roberson dead.
A short time later, police arrested Octavius Monroe Collins, 45, and charged him with murder. He was booked into the Clay County Jail at 4:12 Thanksgiving morning.
"He (Collins) is the boyfriend of the lady who called," Ivy said. "There was a disturbance between him and the brother, which led to gunplay. They got into a heated conversation, an altercation and Octavius Collins did shoot James Roberson, which led to his death."
Roberson remained in jail over the holiday weekend. Police hope to carry him before a West Point Municipal Judge this week for an initial appearance and the setting of bond.
Authorities say this shooting is not related to a series of shootings in West Point that date back to early October.
"This is an isolate incident," Ivy said. "It is not related to anything else - just a horrible situation gone wrong."
West Point has been plagued with a series of shootings dating back to early October. Police have only reported one arrest in the shootings.
Branden Stevenson, 18, was arrested Nov. 9 in connection with a shooting that sent a man to a Tupelo hospital. According to authorities, the shooting occurred at approximately 7 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 11, on Grove Street. The male victim was airlifted to the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo and was listed in stable condition days after the shooting.
Anyone with information about the rash of gun violence is asked to call the West Point Police Department at (662) 494-1244 or the Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at (800) 530-7151.