WEST POINT - Clay County officials are looking for a West Point man who has not been seen since early Wednesday morning.
The Clay County Sheriff's Office said David Lee Box, 59, of West Point, was reported missing on the morning of Jan. 2. Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott stated Box was last seen during the early morning hours of Jan. 1. The vehicle Box was last seen driving was later located in a flooded area at McLemore Bottom in northern Clay County.
Officials have been searching the area where the car was found, with the assistance of the Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks, the West Point Fire & Rescue team, Clay County EMA and local volunteers.
If anyone has any information about Box's whereabouts, please call the Clay County Sheriff's Office at 662-494-2896 or Clay County 911.