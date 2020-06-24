WEST POINT - Authorities are looking for a Clay County man after a search of his house uncovered a stash of illegal drugs.
Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott said his deputies, along with the state narcotics agents and West Point police, conducted a search warrant June 12 at 389 Little Street in West Point. During the search of the house, located about 800 feet from Zuber Park, agents recovered heroin, methamphetamine and misdemeanor amounts of prescription narcotics.
The sheriff said authorities are now searching for Demaris Walker, 34, on the charges of felony possession of methamphetamine, heroin and hydrocodone, plus two misdemeanor prescription narcotic warrants.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with any information on the location of Walker is encouraged to contact the Clay County Sheriff's Office at 662-494-2896, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics at 662-494-9744, West Point Police Department or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151.