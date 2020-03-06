WEST POINT - A pair of Clay County men were arrested this week on felony drug charges.
The Clay County Sheriff's Office and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics executed a search warrant at 10136 Highway 45 North Alternate in West Point on March 3. That raid led to the arrest of James Shelton, 58, of West Point, charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Bond was set at $10,000 with a Clay County Justice Court date set for March 12.
In an unrelated arrest, Sean Swindle, 46, of West Point was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance. Swindle's bond has been set at $1,192.75 and is currently being held at the Clay County Detention Center. He appeared in Clay County Justice Court on March 4.
Sheriff Eddie Scott stated that the investigation is ongoing and anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Clay County Sheriff's Office at 662-494-2896, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics at 662-494-9744 or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151.