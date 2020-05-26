WEST POINT - A man wanted in connection with a fatal Sunday night shooting turned himself in to authorities Monday.
Richard Raines is accused of the shooting death of Curtis Williams Jr. at the Relax Inn on Highway 45 North. He is expected to be charged with murder and appear in court Tuesday.
West Police police were called to the motel just after 9 p.m. May 24 after a caller reported a man had been shot. The responding officers found Williams laying in the parking lot with gunshot wounds. Medics responded but Williams was pronounced deceased at the scene by Clay County Coroner Alvin Carter Jr.
The preliminary investigation revealed Raines and Williams had an altercation, which escalated to the shooting.
Anyone with information relating to this incident is asked to call the West Point Police Department at (662) 494-1244.