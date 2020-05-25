WEST POINT • West Point police are looking for information relating to a homicide investigation at Relax Inn.
West Point PD reported on their Facebook page that the Clay County Emergency Dispatch received a call from Relax Inn on Highway 45 North after 9 p.m. Sunday. The caller stated a male at that location had been shot.
Officers responded and located the adult male victim lying in the parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds. Medical staff also responded.
The victim, Curtis Williams Jr., was pronounced deceased at the scene by Clay County Coroner Alvin Carter Jr.
West Point PD also reported there was an altercation between the victim and Richard Raines that led to the shooting. Raines fled the scene on foot to an unknown location.
Anyone with information relating to this incident and the whereabouts of Richard Raines is encouraged to contact the Police Department at (662) 494-1244 or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151.