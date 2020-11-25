WEST POINT - Police are asking for the public's help to uncover new information on a year-old murder and a 2018 missing person case.
During a Wednesday morning press conference, the West Point Police Department formally called on the community to help solve the November 2019 murder of Jamel Banks Sr. and help locate Rahman Hernandez, who has not been seen since November 2018.
"We want to give assurance to the families and the community that the investigations are ongoing," said detective Ramirez Ivy. "We have not closed the case and we are not going to close the case.
"We are seeking more information. We have gotten some leads, but that has led to roadblocks - either the wrong information or it just wasn't enough to carry the case to trial."
Police were dispatched Nov. 25, 2019, around 5:30 p.m. to a shots fired call at 37 Lowe Street, in northeast West Point. Officers arriving on the scene found the body of Banks, 40, in the front yard of his mother's house. He had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead less than an hour later.
"All I want to know is who did such a thing to my child," said Banks' mother Willie Mae Spraggins. "I has to come out and find him all shot in the head. Who did such a thing? They took him away for nothing."
Police hope that someone with information will do some soul searching and come forward with information that could get the investigation over the hump.
"He (Banks) helped a lot of people in the community," Ivy said. "If you are a true friend and know some information, please come forward."
Authorities are also looking for information on a man who was last seen two years ago.
Detective Raven Ross said Rahman Hernandez was reported missing by his mother in late November 2018. Kim Brown said she had last seen her then 30-year-old son on Nov. 21. But a neighbor's son said he saw Hernandez early on Nov. 26, 2018.
Ross said local, state and federal officers have been involved in the search for Hernandez. She said there have been several ground searches by men and dogs, including cadaver dogs.
Hernandez is described as a black male, 5’8" tall and weighing 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and blue jeans.
Anyone with information on either of these cases is asked to call the West Point Police Department at (662) 494-1244 or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151.