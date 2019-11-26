WEST POINT – West Point police are looking into a Monday evening shooting that left one man dead.
Police were dispatched Nov. 25 at 5:35 p.m. to a call of shots fired on Lowe Street, in northeast West Point. Officers arriving on the scene found one man dead, possibly from gunshots. Local officials called in the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation Monday night for assistance.
Officials hope to release more information on Tuesday.
Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call the Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151. A reward is provided for any information leading to an arrest.