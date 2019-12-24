WEST POINT - The West Point Police Departmetn said a missing 18-year-old has been located safe and sound.
Police posted on Facebook around 2 p.m. that Joshua Hoskins had been found and was being returned to his family. They thanked the community for their help.
Original story:
West Point police looking for missing person
WEST POINT – Authorities are looking for an 18-year-old male who hasn’t been heard from since Saturday.
According to the West Point Police Department, Joshua Hoskins, 18, was reported missing Christmas Eve. His family said Hoskins has been unreachable since the morning of Dec. 21.
If you have any information about his whereabouts, contact the West Point Police Department at 662-494-1244 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151.