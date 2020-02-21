WEST POINT - Authorities are looking for a Clay County woman last seen earlier this week.
Family told West Point police Friday that Cassandra Crews has been missing since Feb. 19. Crews was known to have access to Facebook Dating group, where she met two unknown men. She was last seen leaving with two unknown men from a residence on East Main Street Wednesday evening
Her clothing description, the type of car, and direction of travel is unknown. However, authorities say she is known to wear a pair of distinctive black boots with brown, black and white fur (see photo).
If you have any information of Crews' whereabouts, contact Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151 or the West Point Police Department at 662-494-1244.