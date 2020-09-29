WEST POINT • Law enforcement is asking for the public’s help to locate the man responsible for stealing a purse last week from a laundromat.
The victim walked into the West Point Police Department on Sept. 21 to report someone stole her purse - containing cash, bank cards and personal items - while at the West Point Laundromat on Main Street. On Sept. 28, police received video footage showing the suspect actually stealing the purse from the victim’s vehicle, rather than from inside of the laundromat.
Anyone who can identify the man in the surveillance picture or has information on the theft, please call the Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151 or the West Point Police Department at the (662) 494-1244.