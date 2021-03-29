WEST POINT - Police are looking for the suspect responsible for an early Sunday morning shooting that injured one female.
According to the West Point Police Department, officers were called to Jalyn's Bar & Grill at 120 South Division Street just before 1 a.m. March 28. A disturbance had escalated into a shooting in the rear parking lot. One female was shot and treated for injuries at the North Mississippi Medical Center-West Point and released after treatment. Police said other buildings were also damaged, most likely from gunshots.
Police are looking for a black man in connection with the shooting. He was last seen wearing a blue hat and black T-shirt.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151 or call the West Point Police Department at 662-494-1244.