WEST POINT - The West Point Police Department is currently looking for two men wanted for separate burglaries.
Demarcus White, 22, is wanted for a car burglary that happened Thursday morning at Church Hill Elementary School. Officials say a school resource officer saw a man jump the school fence. There was an altercation when the officer tried to detain the suspect, who ran off into the woods.
White is also facing a felony charge of assaulting an officer. His last known address was 106 Morgan St., West Point
Officials are also looking for 42-year-old Rodney Carter. He is accused of burglarizing a residence at the Windale Apartments. His last known address was 216 Swedenburg Circle, Columbus.
If anyone knows the whereabouts of either of these men, they are asked to call the West Point Police Department at (662)494-1244 or the Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151.