WEST POINT – West Point was rocked by at least four shootings in less than 18 hours this weekend, leaving one man clinging to life in a Tupelo hospital.
Police are asking for the public’s help to determine who is responsible for the shootings that started Saturday afternoon and continued into Sunday morning Oct. 11.
“So much of our job is based on getting information from citizens,” said detective Ramirez Ivy of the West Point Police Department. “If you love your city, please let us know what you know. We can make the city better together.”
According to police, the latest incidents of gun violence started Saturday afternoon when someone fired shots at a house on South Division Street. The violence continued around 2:30 a.m. on Meadowbrook Circle where a residence was hit multiple times by gunfire. Another shooting around 6:30 a.m. hit a house on High Street.
During those three incidents, only property was damage. No people were injured. That changed on Grove Street at 7 a.m. where a man was shot.
“One was injured and was flown to the North Mississippi Medical Center where he is in stable condition, according to the family,” Ivy said.
The shootings cap 10 days of gun violence in the Clay County seat.
On Oct. 1, a white female was shot off of Gallop Road, a 200-foot long drive that runs south off of Dunlap Road. She continues to recover, Ivy said. Authorities said that shooting was accidental, juveniles firing a gun in the woods. Still, one juvenile was detained and questioned,
But the gun violence continued.
“Throughout (last) week, we had a rash of shootings in West Point,” Ivy said. “Last week, we had multiple shooting incidents on North Division Street and Bugg Street. Thankfully, no injuries were reported. We are still gathering information on those. We have no suspects right now.
“We are asking that anyone with information to get in touch with us so we can bring those things to a stop. It has gotten out of hand."
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the West Point Police Department at (662) 494-1244 or the Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at (800) 530-7151.