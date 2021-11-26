WEST POINT • Two years after the shooting death of a West Point man, police are once again asking for the public's help in solving the still-unsolved crime.
Jamel Banks Sr., 40, was shot multiple times Nov. 25, 2019, and collapsed in the front yard of his mother's house. She walked outside to see what was going on and found him.
No one has been charged or arrested in connection with the 24-month-old homicide. Officials say the case is not a cold case and is still being actively investigated.
"This investigation has entered its two year mark on this day, and investigators are looking for any additional information to bring this case to a close," West Point police said in a Facebook post Thursday. "We have developed some leads and investigators continue to work tirelessly to bring justice for the murder of Jamel Banks Sr."
Authorities renewed their request that anyone who has any information on the case to contact authorities. They can either call the police directly or give their information anonymously through Crime Stoppers.
"We need the help of the community to ensure that perpetrator is arrested and does not hurt another family," the social media post said.
Police were dispatched around 5:30 p.m. that Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2019, to a shots fired call at 37 Lowe Street, in northeast West Point. Officers arriving on the scene found the body of Banks in the front yard. He had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead less than an hour later.
Last fall on the one-year anniversary, West Point police detective Ramirez Ivy and Banks' mother, Willie Mae Spraggins, asked for people to do some soul searching and come forward with information that could get the investigation over the hump.
"All I want to know is who did such a thing to my child," Spraggins said. "I has to come out and find him all shot in the head. Who did such a thing? They took him away for nothing."
Ivy said coming forward with new information would be a way to give back to a man who gave so much to the community.
"He (Banks) helped a lot of people in the community," Ivy said. "If you are a true friend and know some information, please come forward."
About a month after the shooting, police made their first attempt to entice the public to come forward. On Dec. 19, 2019, police announced a $5,000 reward "for any information leading to an arrest" in the case.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the West Point Police Department at (662) 494-1244 or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151.