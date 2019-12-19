BOONEVILLE - A Prentiss County man is recovering after being attacked by a family member wielding a baseball bat and a tire tool.
Prentiss County Sheriff Randy Tolar said deputies were called to County Road 5110 in the Wheeler community on Dec. 13 around 2:45 a.m. Deputies made contact with a man who was covered in blood and bleeding from the head.
The victim said his nephew lived next door and had assaulted him. with a baseball bat and a tire tool. The man was carried to the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo.
The nephew was was later taken into custody. Randy Keith Trulove, 36, of Wheeler, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Prentiss County Justice Court Judge Richard Tollison set bond at $20,000.