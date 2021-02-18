Northeast Mississippi is covered in ice and snow, which brings its own set of problems. But some are already looking at what happens when everything starts to melt and the problems that could come with that.
National Weather Service Meterologist Andrew Sniezak said areas could begin to see ice melting beginning this weekend.
"As far as when ice will melt, temperatures will get above freezing in northeast Mississippi starting Friday with more melting occurring on Saturday," Sniezak said.
Sniezak said even though ice is expected to melt this weekend, motorist should still use caution when temperatures drop during the night.
"Motorist will need to be careful at night as temperatures drop back below freezing and roads could ice up especially bridges and overpasses," Sniezak added.
Tupelo Public Works Director Chuck Williams said work crews were out Thursday clearing melted ice and snow off the roadways and expects work to continue through this weekend.
"We've had a little bit of ice on Ida and Thomas Street," Williams said. "So, we've been out plowing through some of it.
"We're looking at getting a little more ice on some of our roads tonight and tomorrow (Friday) night as well," Williams added. "The temperature is suppose to drop some more tonight so we'll be back out here."
With most of the ice expected to melt on Saturday night, Williams said crews will be out working a little longer and hopes to have much of the snow and ice off the roadways by the weekend.
"We're going to get a crew out on Saturday and try to plow more of this stuff," Williams said. "We hope to have everything moved out of the way by the weekend. That's the plan."