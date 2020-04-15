TUPELO • As direct payments to the American people began to hit some bank accounts Wednesday, U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker hopes to eventually focus bipartisan attention on an infrastructure and recovery bill designed to stoke the country back to full economic health.
Wicker, a Tupelo Republican, commands an influential position atop the Senate’s Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation.
President Donald Trump signed the CARES Act on March 27 following what Wicker called “a pretty amazing accomplishment in the history of the republic” to draft the bill and pass it through the U.S. Congress.
This “Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security” act contains relief provisions for individuals and businesses that have been financially slammed as efforts to contain the COVID-19 pandemic have canceled large events, closed the doors of some businesses and largely halted social life across the country.
“This is a natural disaster like a hurricane that is come to us in the form of a tiny virus,” Wicker said.
For individuals, the CARES Act provides direct cash payments linked to total income, additional unemployment payments and other assistance. The legislation also made available assistance for large and small businesses, including loans for small businesses that can be forgiven if those companies avoid layoffs for a certain period.
Wicker acknowledged that managing the emergency loan provisions was a heavy lift for the federal Small Business Administration and required scaling up, quickly, with some strain occurring along the way.
“There were a number of log jams,” Wicker said. “We’ve had to drain an ocean through a garden hose.”
The CARES Act also set aside $100 billion for hospitals, with $30 billion to be distributed immediately in an effort to stem losses for an industry caring for pandemic patients while facing a steep decline in other patients.
However, as Tupelo-based North Mississippi Health Services has begun furloughing employees, CEO Shane Spees has said the available aid for hospitals won’t cover expected losses.
While noting that not all the CARES Act provisions have rolled out, Wicker said he does remain concerned about healthcare providers and he remains in contact with Spees, whom he has known for decades.
“There will most definitely be an opportunity to revisit this issue,” Wicker said. “We continue to be mindful of the problem with hospitals.”
Wicker also said he supports ending state and other mandates halting elective surgeries. The Tupelo senator said these procedures could ease “cash flow problems” for healthcare providers that can safely provide them without risking patient health or exhausting protective equipment supplies.
“We need to trust our doctors and administrators to take the necessary precautions to protect people,” Wicker said. “If they think they can do that, I’m willing to give them the benefit of the doubt.”
But looking beyond additional “relief” measures that may be required by ongoing economic struggles, such as a skyrocketing unemployment rate, Wicker is eager to start looking at “recovery” efforts.
And he doesn’t think the time for something like a big, ambitious infrastructure bill is too far off.
“I would do it sooner rather than later,” Wicker said. “Our economy is going to need every bit of stimulus we can afford.”
The senior senator from Mississippi insisted any kind of infrastructure bill will include money for the expansion of broadband internet access in rural areas, as well as money for military manufacturing.
The price tag of such a bill is likely to be high, but Wicker believes the gains will prove worthwhile.
“We anticipate that we’ll recoup much of this when the economy gets going again,” Wicker said.