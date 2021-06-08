VERONA • Incumbent Bobby Williams has won his bid for re-election as the city of Verona’s mayor.
According to unofficial results of Tuesday’s general election, Williams defeated his Democratic opponent, Robert Trice, 237 votes to 145. Williams ran as an independent.
In the two contested races for seats on the city’s board of aldermen, independent candidate and incumbent Margret Baker defeated her opponent, Democrat Tamara Trice, in the race for the Ward 2 seat by earning 52 votes to Trice’s 39.
And in Ward 4, incumbent Julia Riley won re-election by scoring 59 votes to Democratic opponent Seneca Nita Westbrook’s 41 votes.