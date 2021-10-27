DERMA • Willie Mays Jr. has lived in Derma all his life. Now he is ready to help shape his community's future as the town's mayor.
Mays, 41, director of the Calhoun County Career & Technical Center, defeated Donald Pendergrast 111-97 during the June municipal election. It was his first venture into politics, though he'd considered it before.
"I wanted to be in politics to help the community and the town I live in," Mays said. "First I thought about running for alderman, but all of those had been in office for a while."
That's when he considered taking his shot at becoming mayor.
"I kind of thought why not me?" he said. "No one was running."
The position opened following the December 2020 death of Dock Gabbert, who was first elected in 1969, was re-elected 12 times and held the record as the state's longest-serving mayor. Gabbert held the job of mayor for 51 years. The first 11 were before Mays was even born.
Mays even met with Gabbert before his death, to see if he would run again.
"I talked with Dock before he passed to see if he was going to run again," Mays said. "It was in my plans to run."
Derma's new mayor said he wants to build on the old mayor's legacy. As a lifelong resident, he's never known a time in which Gabbart wasn't leading the small town.
"I want to try and build on what he did and move us forward," Mays said. "I was born and raised here. If I can make one thing better, I will feel successful."
Mays has leadership experience as a teacher, basketball coach, assistant principal, and now career and technical center director. He also spent 21 years in the Mississippi Army National Guard, serving tours of duty in Iraq and Afghanistan before retiring in 2018.
But leading a municipal government is a totally new experience. He said he plans to lean on the expertise of the current members of city government, many of whom are long-timers, to help him find his footing.
"Luckily, I have a staff and a board of aldermen who have been here for a while," Mays said. "The city clerk has been here for more than 20 years. All of the aldermen have at least one term. I am trying to learn everything I can."
Like most small towns, Derma's biggest needs are financial. More economic development is needed to bring in additional sales tax revenue — money which, in turn, is used to fund day-to-day operations and general improvements to the town.
Mays said improving Derma's roadways is also a priority. He has already begun speaking with legislators and supervisors to see what kind of money or grants are available. The town has initiated a study to assess the conditions of the streets to prioritize the work once funding is secured.
"I am learning the position (of mayor)," Mays said. "There are some things I enjoy. That includes getting the chance to work with other mayors."
He has already met with veteran Calhoun County mayors James Casey of Vardaman and Rudy Pope of Bruce to pick their brains to come up with ideas to improve his town.
"I hope I can do something to improve the living conditions of the town and make it a better place for my kids," Mays said. "I want to leave it a better place than I found it."
One thing Derma's new mayor would love to see is growth in the town's population. The 2010 Census listed the 1,100-acre town with a population of 1,025. Derma has seen an exodus over the last decade. The current census shows a population of 957. The decrease follows the trend Calhoun County saw as a whole.
Mays feels the population flight is related to retail stores closing or moving out of town. Having easy access to retail stores is something that will attract residents. He said the town had one new store open in October.
"If we can get more businesses coming in, the population will handle itself," Mays said.
When elected in June, Mays became the town's first ever Black mayor. But his family is known for breaking such barriers: His father was the first Black policeman in Derma.
With almost four months on the job under his belt, Mays is starting to settle into the job. He would like to serve the town for multiple terms, but he isn't sure he wants to try to beat Gabbert's record.
"I don't know about 50 years," he said, "but I wouldn't mind being here for a while."