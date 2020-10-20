TUPELO • The fourth annual Night for a Hand Up went virtual Monday to recognize the work of Lee County nonprofits in the region.
The event was hosted by the Tupelo/Lee County Community Foundation, a CREATE Foundation affiliate. Area nonprofits submitted proposals for the event, and a committee awarded grants for first- through third-place winners based on these proposals.
During the welcome, Tupelo/Lee County Community Foundation chair Dick White shared how John and Frances Marchbanks Endowment Fund, a grant fund for Tupelo or Lee County organizations, was created to identify and raise resources to meet ongoing needs in the community.
“We want to recognize some of the organizations that are doing things in this region helping improve the quality of life,” White said.
Because the event was held virtually, this year’s program stood apart from those of the past. Instead of meeting in person, the 18 participating nonprofits recorded two minute videos explaining their organizations’ missions.
First place received $10,000; second place earned $5,000; and third place was awarded $2,500. All participants received $250 for submitting their two-minute presentation of their project proposals.
This year’s dual third place winners were Falling Through the Cracks and Wear It Well.
Falling Through the Cracks provides financial aid to single parents who make too much to qualify for government assistance but still need help. The goal is to help people in the long term financially.
Wear It Well representatives highlighted the organization’s youth enrichment program, The Bridge, designed to address children’s needs by focusing on academic support, mentoring, youth development, arts, sports and recreation and food security.
The organization’s primary mission is to enrich the lives of those in need by providing life-affirming makeovers and educational programs.
“We want to make sure that the children in our program are linked with resources needed to help them thrive and live healthier and happier lives and not worry about things beyond their control,” said Wear It Well founder Katina Holland.
Tupelo-based Early Childhood Coalition was the second place winner. The organization helps provide free books to more than 1,000 children each month by sponsoring kids through the Dolly Parton Imagination Library program. The program costs approximately $25 per child, for a total need of $25,000 annually.
This year’s first place was the Autism Center of North Mississippi, which requested the funds to help sponsor two of their staff members to become Nonviolent Crisis Intervention (NCI) certified.
During their presentation, the Autism Center shared that the program would teach staff de-escalation techniques, including recognizing stages of an escalating crisis and evidence-based techniques in order to de-escalate a crisis scenario.
“This program would allow us to reach our mission and more children with significant behavior needs,” said Sharon Boudreaux, director of education outreach. “This program would allow us to increase our safety when dealing with clients and the safety of staff, and it’s preventative in nature.”
Established in 2015, the Tupelo/Lee County Community Foundation was created to improve the quality of life in Lee County by helping areas such as law enforcement, educational initiatives, and the Tupelo/Lee Hunger Coalition in partnership with United Way of Northeast Mississippi.
For more information about the participating nonprofits or the Tupelo/Lee County Community Foundation itself, visit https://createfoundation.com/community-affiliates/lee-county/.