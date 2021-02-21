Due to hazardous road conditions remaining across much of Northeast Mississippi, many school districts will remain closed on Monday.
Here's a list of winter-related school closures for Monday, Feb. 22:
K-12 schools:
Alcorn School District - Closed, learning virtually
Baldwyn School District - Closed
Benton County School District - Closed, learning virtually
Booneville School District - Closed, learning virtually
Itawamba County School District - Closed, learning virtually
Lafayette County School District - Closed, learning virtually
Lee County School District - Closed, learning virtually
Marshall County School District - Closed, learning virtually
Nettleton School District - Closed
New Albany School District - Closed, learning virtually
North Tippah School district - Closed, learning virtually
Oxford School District - Closed, learning virtually
Pontotoc City School District - Closed, learning virtually
Pontotoc County School District - Closed, learning virtually
Prentiss County School District - Closed, learning virtually
South Tippah School District - Closed, learning virtually
Tishomingo County School District - Closed, learning virtually
Tupelo Public School District - Closed, learning virtually
Union County School District - Closed, learning virtually