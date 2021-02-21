Due to hazardous road conditions remaining across much of Northeast Mississippi, many school districts will remain closed on Monday.

Here's a list of winter-related school closures for Monday, Feb. 22:

K-12 schools:

Alcorn School District - Closed, learning virtually

Baldwyn School District - Closed

Benton County School District - Closed, learning virtually

Booneville School District - Closed, learning virtually

Itawamba County School District - Closed, learning virtually

Lafayette County School District - Closed, learning virtually

Lee County School District - Closed, learning virtually

Marshall County School District - Closed, learning virtually

Nettleton School District - Closed

New Albany School District - Closed, learning virtually

North Tippah School district - Closed, learning virtually

Oxford School District - Closed, learning virtually

Pontotoc City School District - Closed, learning virtually

Pontotoc County School District - Closed, learning virtually

Prentiss County School District - Closed, learning virtually

South Tippah School District - Closed, learning virtually

Tishomingo County School District - Closed, learning virtually

Tupelo Public School District - Closed, learning virtually

Union County School District - Closed, learning virtually

