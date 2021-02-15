djr-2021-02-16-news-ice-twp11

Icy road conditions left Main Street in Tupelo almost completely void of traffic on on what would typically be a bustling Monday morning.

Here's a list of winter-related school closings for Tuesday, Feb. 16. We will update this story as more closings are announced.

Colleges and universities:

Itawamba Community College - Closed

Northeast Mississippi Community College - Closed, learning virtually

Mississippi State University - Closed

Mississippi University for Women - Closed

K-12 Schools:

Aberdeen School District - Closed, learning virtually

Alcorn School District - Closed, learning virtually

Baldwyn School District - Closed

Benton County School District - Closed, learning virtually

Booneville School District - Closed

Itawamba County School District - Closed

Lafayette County School District - Closed

Lee County School District - Closed, learning virtually

Nettleton School District - Closed

New Albany School District - Closed, learning virtually

North Tippah School District - Closed, learning virtually

Oxford School District - Closed, learning virtually

Pontotoc City School District - Closed, learning virtually

Pontotoc County School District - Closed, learning virtually

South Tippah School District - Closed, learning virtually

Tishomingo County School District - Closed, learning virtually

Tupelo Christian Preparatory School - Closed, learning virtually

Tupelo Public School District - Closed, learning virtually

Union County School District - Closed, learning virtually

