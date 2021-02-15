Here's a list of winter-related school closings for Tuesday, Feb. 16. We will update this story as more closings are announced.
Colleges and universities:
Itawamba Community College - Closed
Northeast Mississippi Community College - Closed, learning virtually
Mississippi State University - Closed
Mississippi University for Women - Closed
K-12 Schools:
Aberdeen School District - Closed, learning virtually
Alcorn School District - Closed, learning virtually
Baldwyn School District - Closed
Benton County School District - Closed, learning virtually
Booneville School District - Closed
Itawamba County School District - Closed
Lafayette County School District - Closed
Lee County School District - Closed, learning virtually
Nettleton School District - Closed
New Albany School District - Closed, learning virtually
North Tippah School District - Closed, learning virtually
Oxford School District - Closed, learning virtually
Pontotoc City School District - Closed, learning virtually
Pontotoc County School District - Closed, learning virtually
South Tippah School District - Closed, learning virtually
Tishomingo County School District - Closed, learning virtually
Tupelo Christian Preparatory School - Closed, learning virtually
Tupelo Public School District - Closed, learning virtually
Union County School District - Closed, learning virtually