Schools across Northeast Mississippi have been closed for two days after a winter storm brought several inches of ice and snow across the Daily Journal’s coverage area.
And there’s no end in sight, with a second round of winter weather expected to arrive Tuesday night through Thursday that is expected to bring several more inches of snow, sleet and ice.
“Significant snow, sleet, and freezing rain accumulations will spread across most of the Mid-South Wednesday and Thursday,” the National Weather Service in Memphis said. “Any accumulations on top of the snow and sleet already on the ground will exacerbate travel problems across the Mid- South.”
School districts, including the Tupelo Public School District and Lee County School District, sent laptops and assignments home with students last Friday in anticipation of hazardous weather.
While some districts are announcing closings day-by-day, several – including Aberdeen School District, Holly Springs School District, Lafayette School District and Oxford School District – have already announced they will be closed and learning virtually through the end of the week.
Here’s a list of winter-related school closings for Wednesday, Feb. 17. This list will continue to be updated as additional closures are announced.
Colleges and universities:
- Itawamba Community College - Closed, learning virtually
- Northeast Mississippi Community College – Closed, learning virtually
- Mississippi State University - Closed, learning virtually
K-12 Schools:
- Aberdeen School District – Closed for remainder of the week, learning virtually
- Benton County School District – Closed, learning virtually
- Booneville School District – Closed, learning virtually
- Holly Springs School District – Closed for remainder of the week, learning virtually
- Lafayette County School District – Closed for remainder of the week, learning virtually
- Lee County School District – Closed, learning virtually
- New Albany School District – Closed, learning virtually
- North Tippah School District – Closed, learning virtually
- Oxford School District – Closed for remainder of the week, learning virtually
- Pontotoc City School District – Closed, learning virtually
- Pontotoc County School District – Closed, learning virtually
- Prentiss County School District – Closed, learning virtually
- South Tippah School District – Closed, learning virtually
- Tupelo Christian Preparatory School – Closed, learning virtually
- Tupelo Public School District – Closed, learning virtually