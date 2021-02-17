djr-2021-02-17-news-ice-twp22

Wren Brashier, 10, passes a friend as he sleds down a hill at the Bel Air Golf Course Tuesday afternoon.

Here's a list of winter-related school closings for Thursday, Feb. 18.

Colleges and universities:

  • Northeast Mississippi Community College - Closed through Friday, learning virtually

K-12 Schools: 

  • Alcorn School District - Closed, learning virtually
  • Aberdeen School District – Closed through Friday, learning virtually
  • Holly Springs School District – Closed through Friday, learning virtually
  • Lafayette County School District – Closed through Friday, learning virtually
  • North Tippah School District - Closed, learning virtually
  • Oxford School District – Closed through Friday, learning virtually
  • Pontotoc County School District - Closed, learning virtually
  • South Tippah School District - Closed, learning virtually
  • Starkville Oktibbeha Consolidated School District - Closed, learning virtually

