Here's a list of winter-related school closings for Thursday, Feb. 18.
Colleges and universities:
- Northeast Mississippi Community College - Closed through Friday, learning virtually
K-12 Schools:
- Alcorn School District - Closed, learning virtually
- Aberdeen School District – Closed through Friday, learning virtually
- Holly Springs School District – Closed through Friday, learning virtually
- Lafayette County School District – Closed through Friday, learning virtually
- North Tippah School District - Closed, learning virtually
- Oxford School District – Closed through Friday, learning virtually
- Pontotoc County School District - Closed, learning virtually
- South Tippah School District - Closed, learning virtually
- Starkville Oktibbeha Consolidated School District - Closed, learning virtually