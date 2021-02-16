Another winter storm system is expected to bring more snow, sleet, and freezing rain into the area starting Wednesday through Thursday.
The National Weather Service (NWS) in Memphis on Tuesday issued another Winter Storm Watch for areas in Northeast Mississippi with more freezing rain and ice accumulation in the forecast.
"We expect most of the ice accumulation to occur in north Mississippi," the NWS said in the Tuesday morning update.
The NWS also said dangerous wind chills could continue through the end of the week.
According to the NWS, wind chill values as of Tuesday morning have been in the single digits and several degrees below zero in some areas.
Tupelo is expected to accumulate about 0.24 inches of ice and less than one inch of snow. Oxford could see about 0.34 inches of ice and one to two inches of snow. Corinth could accumulate two to three inches of snow.
Here are the latest storm total snow ❄ and ice🧊 accumulations for the upcoming next winter storm from late tonight through Thursday. #tnwx #mswx #mowx #arwx #midsouthwx pic.twitter.com/n2KuOVCKxG— NWS Memphis (@NWSMemphis) February 16, 2021
"Additional ice, sleet, and snow accumulations will only add to already messy roads and will further make travel extremely difficult," the NWS said
Tuesday. "Travel could be near impossible."
WINTER DRIVING TIPS:
Slow down to stay safe if you must travel during periods of snow or freezing rain.
If the temperature outside is near freezing, it is safest to assume ice is present on roadways, and drive accordingly.
If there is ice on power lines or tree branches, the weight may cause them to snap and fall. Avoid driving during those conditions if possible. If you must go out, choose a route with the least number of trees and power lines. Never touch a downed power line, and call 911 if you encounter one.
If you must travel out of town, and dangerous winter weather conditions are expected, be sure to tell your family or friends where you are going, your intended route, and time of arrival.
Make sure your gas tank is full.
Carry a windshield scraper, jumper cables, a small shovel, flashlight, cell phone, blanket and additional warm clothing, drinking water, and high-calorie non-perishable food.