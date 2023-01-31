djr-2023-02-01-news-weather-feature-twp1

A local resident braved the cold and rain while getting her walk in along West Main Street in Tupelo on Tuesday, Jan. 31. The weather forecast for the coming days calls for possible freezing conditions and ice in some parts of North Mississippi.

 Thomas Wells | Daily Journal

Schools across North Mississippi on Tuesday canceled evening activities as they prepare for a winter storm entering the area.

