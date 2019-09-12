STARKVILLE - An Oktibbeha County woman was arrested after a Saturday incident escalated to the point where shots were fired.
Starkville police responded to The Grove apartments at 205 Lynn Lane around 6:45 p.m. Sept. 7 for a report of a shot fire. Police believe the shot was fired during an altercation.
Nykia Lloyd, 22, of Starkville, was arrested on the scene and charged with aggravated domestic violence.
Anyone with any information into this, or any other, incident is asked to contact the Starkville Police Department at 662-323-4131 or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151.