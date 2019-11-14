OXFORD - A woman stopped for careless driving Saturday night is now facing a felony driving under the influence charge.
Oxford police pulled over a car on Highway 278 East around 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 9 for careless driving. When the officer started talking with the woman, it became apparent she had been drinking. A check revealed she had been convicted twice of DUI within the last 5 years.
Jessica Shorter, 38, of Oxford, was subsequently arrested for DUI-third offense, careless driving, driving with a suspended driver’s license and expired tag. Shorter was taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center and given a bond of $5,000.