OXFORD - A Lafayette County woman was jailed after being stopped for driving under the influence for at least the fourth time.
Oxford police stopped a vehicle for speeding on Highway 7 on May 22. The driver, Diane Paten Evans, 55, of Oxford, was arrested for speeding, driving with a license suspended under implied consent, failure to comply with an officer, simple assault on a police officer, and driving under the influence,
When officials checked, Evans has already been convicted of DUI three times, so she was charged with felony. Her bond was set at $10,000.