OXFORD - A two-week investigation into the death of an infant at an Oxford daycare last month ended with the arrest of a Grenada woman Wednesday.
The Oxford Police Department arrested Amy Rogers, 23, of Grenada, around 2 p.m. Dec. 2. She was charged with culpable negligence manslaughter and booked into the Lafayette County Jail on a $50,000 bond set in Lafayette County Justice Court.
If convicted of manslaughter, Rogers could face up to 20 years in prison.
Oxford police spokesman Breck Jones did not release any details about the death of the 8-week old child. While the date of the death has not been formally released, Jones said the investigation began Nov. 17.
"This is still an ongoing investigation, no other information will be released at this time," Jones said.
In the days following the child's death, the state health department ordered Mother Goose of Oxford, located at 415 Galleria Drive on the west side of town to stop accepting infants.
On Nov. 19, the Mississippi State Department of Health announced it served an Emergency Suspension/Restriction of License to the daycare.
"The facility has been determined to constitute a substantial hazard to the health and safety of infants entrusted to and cared for by said facility," said State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs.
The facility had to immediately cease and desist providing care or enrollment of infants. The order did not affect the care of older children. Mother Goose of Oxford has a maximum capacity of 142 children, specializing in the infant to 4-year-old range.
According to the Mississippi State Department of Health, Mother Goose of Oxford Inc. was licensed in 1999 and has received no monetary penalties during the course of its license. The facility was last inspected in October and received a pass, pending based on the receipt of documents.