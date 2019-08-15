TUPELO - Tupelo police have arrested a 30-year-old woman for the death of a woman found Monday morning inside a Tupelo home.
A police spokesman said Ambra Zinn, 30, of Tupelo, was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder. According to the jail docket book, Zinn was booked into the Lee County Jail at 8:50 p.m. Aug. 14 and charged with murder and false pretense.
The arrest came two days after the body of Kelly Conway, 51, was found inside a home in the Lee Acres subdivision of Tupelo. Officials have not released a cause of death or a possible motive.