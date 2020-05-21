OXFORD - A federal magistrate ordered an Arkansas woman held in jail without bond for her role in a gunfight on an Oxford street that left one dead and a U.S. marshal shot twice.
Xaveriana Cook, 23, was arrested May 15 and charged with aiding and abetting the attempted murder of a marshal who was acting in the line of duty.
Following a preliminary hearing that included three hours of testimony Wednesday afternoon, U.S. Magistrate Judge Roy Percy found that Cook presented a risk of flight and ordered that she be held in jail without a bond pending trial.
Cook was involved in a shootout last Friday on South Lamar Boulevard when marshals tried to arrest her boyfriend, Hunter Carlstrom, 33, on a capital murder warrant out of Arkansas. Carlstrom was charged with the May 5 murder of James "Caveman" Sartorelli, who died from a gunshot wound to the head in his Smithville, Arkansas residence.
According to court testimony, Cook and Carlstrom were in her car when members of a marshals task force initiated a traffic stop in an attempt to arrest Carlstrom. During the stop around lunchtime, Carlstrom shot a marshal, who suffered severe internal injuries and required emergency surgery. Other marshals returned fire, hitting Carlstrom, who later died at the scene.
Cook, who was driving, was taken into custody on the scene. In the criminal complaint presented Wednesday, Cook is charged with transportation of stolen firearms, possession of stolen firearms, and aiding and abetting the attempt to kill an officer of the United States while the officer was engaged in the performance of official duties.
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Cook not only knew of her boyfriend's plan to kill Sartorelli and rob him of drugs, guns and cash, but she also let him use her car to drive to the victim's house. Carlstrom returned with cash, drugs and firearms and allegedly told Cook he killed the Sarotelli.
Lawrence County Arkansas deputy sheriffs found the body of Sarotelli, 61, May 7 in Smithville, Arkansas, a town of less than 100 residents located about 100 miles northwest of Memphis, Tennessee. Investigators said Cook and Carsltrom fled Arkansas and headed to Mississippi, where they stayed with acquaintances until May 15.
While being interrogated, Cook told investigators that Carlstrom said on multiple occasions that he would not go back to prison and that he would have a shoot-out with the cops if he and Cook were ever stopped by law enforcement.
Following the shootout, law enforcement recovered a stolen Glock 9mm pistol. When authorities searched the house where the couple had stayed the previous week, they found two firearms that had been stolen from Sartorelli’s house.