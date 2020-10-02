WEST POINT – Police say the woman shot Thursday evening in West Point was the accidental victim of kids shooting guns.
West Point Police Department detective Ramirez Ivy said it appears that the shooting on the north side of the city was an isolated incident.
“What we have learned is minors were out discharging firearms,” Ivy said. “The female was shot by that discharge. We have no belief that it was intentional. It was just minors out discharging firearms.”
The police received the 911 call around 6:30 p.m. Oct. 1 that a female had been shot off of Gallop Road, a 200-foot long drive that runs south off of Dunlap Road. The victim, described only as a white female, was airlifted to the North Mississippi Medical Center for medical treatment. Authorities did not know her condition Friday morning.
Authorities do have a person of interest in the case and are currently searching for a juvenile male. Because of his age, police cannot release any information, including his name, Ivy said.
While the shooting appears to be accidental, this case highlights the dangers of shooting guns in areas where the population is concentrated. Discharging a firearm is against the law and a misdemeanor offense.
“We’ve been having these issues of people discharging firearms in the city,” Ivy said. “This is why we encourage people to talk to their children not only about shooting in general, but about shooting within the city limits. This is what can happen. This time, unfortunately, someone received injuries.”
The area surrounding Gallop Road is wooded. But just beyond the trees lie tightly packed houses on Dunlap Road, as well as apartment complexes just to the north (Dunlap Acres) and to the south (Windale Apartments and Hillside Park).
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the West Point Police Department at 662-494-1244 or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151 or the West Point Police Department at 662-494-1244.