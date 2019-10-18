HOLLY SPRINGS - A 23-year-old Marshall County woman was shot and killed at her home Thursday afternoon.
Holly Springs police responded to the 400 block of Moss Avenue just after 5 p.m. Oct. 17 for a report of shots being fired. The responding officers found a black female inside the residence who had suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the neck.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. She has not been identified, pending notification of the next of kin.
Police later learned of two other gunshot victims who were taken by car to area hospitals. Officers went to the hospitals to interview those victims.
According to WREG in Memphis, a neighbor said the incident started when a man in a silver car pulled up to the house and started arguing with the woman, who was standing in her doorway. The witness said after the woman was shot, someone inside or near her house returned fire.
Jeremy Young, 30, of Holly Springs, was arrested the same night and charged with first-degree murder. It appears Young was shot by the second gunman, who is still being sought by police.