WEST POINT - A Columbus woman and a West Point man are facing felony drug charges after they were arrested Monday in separate incidents.
According to Clay County Sheriff Eddie Clay, his department's K-9 Unit made a traffic stop on Highway 45 Alternate on Aug. 12. during the stop, the officers discovered Katelyn Price, 26, of Columbus, was in possession of Ecstasy.
She was arrested, charged with possession of a controlled substance and carried to the Clay County Detention Center. She was released Tuesday afternoon on a $5,000 bond.
The same day, deputies assisted the West Point Police Department to serve an outstanding warrant on Michael Hemphill, 39, of West Point. During the arrest, officers found methamphetamine and a misdemeanor amount of marijuana on Hemphill.
He was charged with possession of a controlled substance. He remains in the county jail with a total bond of $5,507.75.
Scott stated that the investigations are ongoing and anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Clay County Sheriff’s Office at 662-494-2896 or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151.