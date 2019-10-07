HOLLY SPRINGS • Holly Springs police charged a man and a woman for allegedly killing her estranged husband early Sunday morning.
Police got the call at 4:52 a.m. Oct. 6. A woman called 911 and said a man had forced his way into her apartment in the 900 block of Highway 4 East. The responding officers found the man unresponsive on the floor.
Medical personnel arrived and pronounced the Keith Ladell Jones, 48, dead.
Lashaundra Jones, 29, of Hickory Flat, and Jarvis Antonio Craig, 42, of Holly Springs, were both found at the scene and on Monday, both were charged with first-degree murder. Both were booked into the Marshall County Jail and are being held on bonds of $1 million each.
Police say this is an active and ongoing investigation. If anyone has any information into this incident please contact the Holly Springs Police Department at 662-252-2122.