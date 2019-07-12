BOONEVILLE - Deputies responding to a suspicious-acting woman at a Prentiss County business arrested her on numerous charges.
Prentiss County deputy sheriffs responded July 10 to a Jumpertown business and found a woman who appeared to be under the influence of some unknown substance. A search of her uncovered a stash of methamphetamine.
Tina D. Hargett, 50, of Booneville, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, public intoxication, possession of paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
She was released from the Prentiss County Jail the following day after posting a total bond of $10,000. The case will be presented to the next Prentiss County Grand Jury.