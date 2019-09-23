STARKVILLE - The Oktibbeha County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help after finding a woman dead Sunday morning.
Deputies were called out to a rural area of northern Oktibbeha County around 6 a.m. Sept. 22. They found the body of 40-year-old Kimberly Belk of Weir. Officials released no information on a possible cause of death nor the probable time of death.
Sheriff Steve Gladney said the body has been sent to the state crime lab in Pearl.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 662-323-2421 or Golden Triangle Crimestoppers at 1-800-530-7151