OXFORD - A Meridian woman wanted in connection with a series of burglaries turned herself in to Oxford police.
The Oxford Police Department was investigating three separate reports of a residential burglary Dec. 18 and a person of interest was identified. Later the same day, Anna Claire Williams, 23, of Meridian, turned herself in at the Oxford Police Department.
She cooperated with investigators to retrieve the stolen items. Williams was placed under arrest and booked into the Lafayette County Detention Center, charged with burglary of a dwelling. The following day, bond was set at $20,000 in Lafayette County Justice Court.