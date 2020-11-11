RIPLEY • Golden Crum Barkley turned 100 years old on Oct. 23. She’s lived through, and served during, World War II and has witnessed history unfold in the decades since.
In her century of life, Barkley only lived outside of her native Tippah County once, when she served in the Women’s Army Auxiliary Corps (WAAC) during World War II.
Phillip Gunn, the Speaker of the Mississippi House of Representatives, District 6 Rep. Dana Criswell and District 4 Rep. Jody Steverson recently signed a proclamation commending and congratulating Barkley on the occasion of her 100th birthday.
“As we celebrate her 100 years of life, we would like to pay homage to Mrs. Barkley’s legacy of service to others that not only improved but changed lives and paved the way for many others to follow,” the proclamation reads. “For the past 100 years, Mrs. Barkley has undoubtedly inspired her family and friends, greeting everyone she meets with a million watt smile that could illuminate even the darkest day, and her family truly loves her tremendously and reveres her as the wonderful mother she truly is.”
Although extraordinary in hindsight, the centenarian’s life began in the humblest of ways. During her childhood, Barkley “worked in the field chopping cotton” during the summers away from learning in a one-room schoolhouse and would go fishing with her family for fun.
Jobs were scarce in the early 1940s, and when men began enrolling in the service, she decided she would, too. She enlisted in the WAAC in Memphis, Tennessee, on Feb. 27, 1943, where she was sent to complete basic training in Daytona Beach, Florida.
According to the U.S. Army’s website, Congress approved the creation of the WAAC on May 14, 1942, following the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, “for the purpose of making available to the national defense the knowledge, skill, and special training of women of the nation.”
After training, Barkley was stationed as a second cook at a mess hall for the WAAC unit at the Air Force base in Arlington, Texas. She stayed there for about six months, and after President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed a bill on July 1, 1943, changing the name of the WAAC to the Women’s Army Corps (WAC) and making it a part of the Army of the United States, Barkley and the other women were given the option to return home or re-enlist.
Barkley knew if she enlisted, she could have been called overseas at any time. So that was it; she opted to return to Ripley.
After returning from Texas, she married her late husband, Robert “Bob” Barkley, on Christmas Eve 1945. They had three children: Eddie Barkley, Peggy Barkley and Jackie Traxler.
When the Blue Bell shirt factory opened, Barkley began working there and continued working after Red Cap Manufacturing bought them out. She retired at age 65.
Barkley lives with her son, Eddie, in rural Tippah County. She began losing her eyesight in the early 1990s and is now legally blind, so she spends a lot of her time listening to audiobooks and music or talking to friends over the phone. She's also an avid collector of “hen on a nest” glass chickens.
Woodrow Wilson, the nation’s 28th president, was in office when Barkley was born in October 1920. She has lived to see 18 presidents in office and 26 presidential elections, including the most recent on Nov. 3. When asked about her favorite president, she said Franklin D. Roosevelt “was a good one,” and she liked Ronald Reagan as well.
Barkley’s advice to younger generations is to live a clean life, eat sensibly and “leave that dope alone.”
She never paid attention to growing older as she worked and helped to raise her family over the years.
“I don’t feel no older now than I did before I was 100,” Barkley said. “I can’t tell any difference.”