TUPELO • Have you ever felt nervous when walking to your vehicle at night? Or thought you were being followed while walking or jogging? A north Mississippi coalition will host a free online seminar this week discussing personal safety for women of all ages.
"Personal Safety & You" will touch on several topics, including safety in public and private situations both at home and work. The program will be presented Thursday, Aug. 20, at 1 p.m. via Zoom. The meeting ID is 915-0192-8077; the password is 539041.
The one-hour meeting will be hosted by Stand Beside Her North Mississippi, a group charged with creating more collaboration and support among girls and women.
"This is one of a series of webinars," said organizer Rashni Barath. "We have already held seminars on financial matters and upliftment for women."
Lt. Katarsha White, a 20-year veteran of the Tupelo Police Department, will discuss ways women can be more aware of their surroundings and to take the precautions to minimize criminal opportunities.
White plans to touch on safety in and away from home, safety in apartments and condominium settings, safety on the street and in public, and practices to observe while driving or parking.
Organizers scheduled the webinar during the day to allow participants to take advantage of business internet connections when viewing the session online.
Barath acknowledged that everyone doesn’t have the freedom to take part in a webinar during traditional work hours. She said the group is looking for ways to allow anyone interested in the program to view it.
"We are trying to reach as many people as possible," she said. "But I have seen a lot of comments from people saying they would prefer us to hold meetings in the evening. We are still trying to get used to the new technology. We hope to be able to record the webinar live and then rerun it later in the day."
Any updates on rebroadcasts will be posted to the Stand Beside Her North Mississippi Facebook page.