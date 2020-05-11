WEST POINT - A Clay County man is behind bars in after he allegedly shot three people and punched a woman Saturday afternoon.
Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott said deputies responded to a shooting call at 2644 Happy Hollow Road in northern Clay County around 4 p.m. May 9. Responding officers found a female who had been shot. Two other victims had been taken to the North Mississippi Medical Center-West Point facility.
All three gunshot victims were transferred to NMMC in Tupelo. One victim was later transported to a Jackson hospital. A fourth female victim was punched in the stomach. She was taken to NMMC where she was treated and released.
Gene Sparks, 48, of Woodland, was arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated assault. The preliminary investigation shows the altercation happened on the roadway beside Sparks' house. Officials have not determined a motive or what led to the shootings.
Anyone with any information on this case is asked to contact the Clay County Sheriff's Office at 662-494-2896 or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151.