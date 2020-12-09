TUPELO • Workers began returning to Cooper Tire & Rubber less than 24 hours after a fire in the roof of the plant Tuesday morning sent all employees home.
Officials at the Ohio-based company said the limited spread of the fire allowed certain workers to return the same day.
"The fire was isolated to one area of the plant and we are assessing damage now," senior communications manager Megan James told the Daily Journal Wednesday. "Certain departments on our night shift returned to work (Tuesday) evening, and (Wednesday), others have returned as well.
"We are very proud of the Tupelo plant team for their cooperation and thank all employees," she added.
Fire officials have yet to determine the cause or origin of the blaze that occupied five of the Tupelo Fire Department's seven stations for most of Tuesday.
Fire Chief Thomas Walker said the fire investigator was scheduled to return to the scene Wednesday afternoon to begin the process of determining what caused the fire to begin and where it started. He said it will probably be late this week before the investigation is completed.
TFD dispatched four engine companies and one truck company to the sprawling South Green Street plant just after 10 a.m. Once firefighters arrived on the scene, they quickly determined the fire was between two roofs over the curing department.
Firefighters had contained most of fire by noon, although the wood framing of intake and exhaust venting between the roofs continued to smolder and re-ignite throughout the day.
Firefighters cut large holes in the roof and dropped inside the facility looking for hotspots throughout the afternoon. However, once night fell, firefighters were pulled from the roof out of safety concerns. The fire department remained on call throughout the night; firefighters were prepared to return to the plant Wednesday morning if needed.
"I guess we did a pretty good job, because we never got called back," Walker said.
For most of Tuesday, fire stations 1, 2, 3, 5 and 6 were on site battling the blaze and hot spots. That left stations 4 and 7 to cover the rest of the city.
Despite having most of the city’s firefighters occupied at a single location, the fire chief said the shortage didn’t cause any issues.
“They didn’t have any problems,” Walker said. “They had some calls, but they were mostly medical, no fires.”