Saltillo Mayor Copey Grantham, from left, Transportation Commissioner John Caldwell and Sen. Chad McMahan look over the roadwork being done along U.S. Hwy 145 on April 20, 2022. New new turn lanes are being built at Birmingham Ridge Road, which should help solve traffic issues at the dangerous intersections.
Thomas Wells | Daily Journal
Motorists make their way past roadwork at the intersection of Highway 145 and Birmingham Ridge Road in Saltillo where MDOT is installing two new turn lanes to improve safety.
SALTILLO • Construction work to add turn lanes at one of Saltillo’s most dangerous intersections is rolling along.
The Mississippi Department of Transportation began adding turn lanes on Highway 145 at Birmingham Ridge Road about three weeks ago. The project will take several months to complete.
“I never look at completion dates because it is always weather dependent,” said Northern District Transportation Commissioner John Caldwell, who met with local officials at the site, Wednesday. “It will be done before the end of the summer.”
This is the first of three planned phases to improve Highway 145 from the Saltillo city limits north to McDonald’s. According to Mayor Copey Grantham, this phase will add 1,000 feet of turn lanes in both directions at the intersection with Birmingham Ridge Road. The second phase will add similar turn lanes at the entrance to Turner Industrial Park. The final phase will involve three-laning that entire 2-mile stretch of road.
“We’re excited because we have been working on this for a while. But folks will have to be patient during the process,” Caldwell said. He joked that he had to wait in line 45 minutes to get to the site because of the traffic jam around the one-lane section of road.
State senator Chad McMahan said he, representative Jerry Turner and Saltillo officials started meeting with MDOT three years ago following a public outcry about the number of accidents at the intersection.
“This project was actually scheduled to start last fall, but there were supply delays due to COVID,” McMahan said. “The commissioner worked with us to make sure this project was put on the spring schedule.”
The second phase should go to bid this fall. Following the turn lane projects, there will be a traffic count to determine how soon the final phase should begin.
Caldwell said he can definitely see the need to make the entire stretch three lanes or more for both safety and traffic flow reasons. Instead of waiting years for funding for the entire project to become available, they decided to tackle the project in stages.
“You can’t always wait for that big project. You have to chip away at it,” Caldwell said. “We know we need to do more. We are trying to do a little bit right now so the community can start getting some relief. This is definitely not the final stage.”